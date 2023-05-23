Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Javier Colomina Piriz, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

May 23, 2023, 15:29 Mirzoyan, Colomina reflect on Armenia-NATO cooperation

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed matters related to Armenia-NATO cooperation, as well as security and stability in the South Caucasus, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs.

Mirzoyan presented the latest discussions in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the vision of the Armenian side on the main issues. Also, the Armenian FM emphasized the need for Azerbaijan to abandon aggressive policies and provocative actions, which is an important factor in terms of progress in the talks. The importance of active steps by the actors interested in stability in the region was stressed, too.