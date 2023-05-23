Russia to continue building up ties with friendly countries, says Russian PM

In the current situation, Russia will continue fostering relations with China and other countries who are ready for cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Russia-China Business Forum in Shanghai on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our country is looking at dynamically developing markets. We have expanded trade with the world’s rapidly developing economies. These words fully apply to our big friend, China," the Russian head of government emphasized.