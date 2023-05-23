Today, on May 23, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, will deliver a message on internal and external issues.

May 23, 2023, 11:25 President Harutyunyan to deliver a message

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress'', Lusine Avanesyan, the spokesperson of Artsakh Republic President, confirmed.

On May 22, the statement made at the press conference by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in which he reaffirmed his readiness to incorporate Artsakh into Azerbaijan, has caused great indignation and anger in Artsakh.

The Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh convened an extraordinary session and adopted a statement.