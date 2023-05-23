Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has held a meeting with United States Major General Keith Phillips and Mr. Patrick Prior from the U.S. Department of Defense.

May 23, 2023, 09:55 Armenia Security Council Secretary, Pentagon representatives discuss regional security

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Grigoryan and the Pentagon representatives discussed the regional and extraregional security situation and also attached importance to the Armenia-U.S. cooperation in the security sector,” Grigoryan’s office said.