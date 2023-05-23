Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has held a meeting with United States Major General Keith Phillips and Mr. Patrick Prior from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Armenia Security Council Secretary, Pentagon representatives discuss regional security
STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Grigoryan and the Pentagon representatives discussed the regional and extraregional security situation and also attached importance to the Armenia-U.S. cooperation in the security sector,” Grigoryan’s office said.