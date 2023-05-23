Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

May 23, 2023, 09:10 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire in direction of Kutakan village

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani forces used various caliber small arms in the shooting targeting positions deployed in the area of Kutakan, Gegharkunik Province.

No one was hurt in the attack, the ministry added.

As of 08:00, the situation on the frontline was relatively stable.