During today's extraordinary sitting, convened on the initiative of the lawmakers of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly, the main discussed issue was the statement made by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

May 22, 2023, 23:59 Artsakh will never give up its unwavering struggle. Artsakh NA Statement

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaker of the National Assembly Arthur Tovmasyan, leaders of the factions included in the Parliament, MPs gave speeches condemning the statement. And at the end, the deputies unanimously accepted the statement made by Vahram Balayan, the chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic. The statement reads:

''The statement made by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at today's press conference, in which he reaffirmed his willingness to include Artsakh in Azerbaijan, caused great indignation and anger in the Republic of Artsakh. In fact, with that commitment of his, Nikol Pashinyan grossly violates the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia and provisions of the Constitution on Artsakh, particularly the imperative principle of the July 8, 1992 decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia which reads " to consider any international or domestic document in which the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will be mentioned as part of Artsakh, unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia ".

Once again, we reaffirm that the status of Artsakh has already been determined by the popular Declaration of December 10, 1991, and no authority has the right to cancel it.

For us, any statement of Nikol Pashinyan ignoring the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh and the right of self-determination of our people, and any document drawn up on its basis, is unacceptable and worthless. Artsakh will never give up its unwavering struggle.

Deeply worried about the existing dangerous reality, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh calls on all Armenians not to allow the current RA authorities to take a part of the motherland Armenia: the Republic of Artsakh and the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia, in the name of enclaves to Artsakh. This will inevitably lead to the loss of the Armenian statehood.

At the same time, we appeal to the former and current presidents of the RA and the Artsakh Republic, calling to condemn the statements made by Nikol Pashinyan on May 22, 2023. Otherwise, we will consider your silence as a sign of agreement with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.''