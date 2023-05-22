The National Assembly will convene an extraordinary session today, May 22, at 23:00

May 22, 2023, 20:33 Today at 23:00, National Assembly will convene an extraordinary session

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the press service of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, in accordance with Article 114 of the Constitution and Article 37 of the "Regulations of the National Assembly" Law, on the initiative of the lawmakers of the National Assembly, on May 22, 2023 at 23:00, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh will convene an extraordinary session with an agenda of urgent issues.