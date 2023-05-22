Russia says will continue dialogue with Armenia over CSTO

Russia will continue dialogue with Armenia regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s comments that the issue of a possible withdrawal is still on the agenda.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Overall, the CSTO has a reputation among its member states, it shows its effectiveness in various situations. Regarding the Armenian Prime Minister’s statement, we will continue dialogue with our Armenian friends. We will talk to them also about our future participation in the CSTO’s activities,” Russian news media quoted Peskov as saying.

The CSTO has a potential for development, Peskov said.