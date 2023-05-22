Pashinyan praises ‘very open’ talks with Azerbaijan in Washington, notes change of understanding for guarantor function

There is some change in understanding in the peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a May 22 press conference.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I am glad to note that it seems like there is some change of understanding in this issue,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said that other wordings describing the function of a guarantor have been proposed during the talks.

PM Pashinyan said that being a guarantor in such a difficult region would be a huge responsiblity which could create both possibilities and risks for countries, and also increase or seriously damage reputation.

“It’s not like everyone is [eagerly waiting] to assume this role. But at the same time, if the international community were to record that there is sincere desire between the parties to establish lasting peace, I believe there would be countries and organizations – starting from individual countries up to the UN Security Council, who wouldn’t just want to but would agree to assume this function,” Pashinyan said.

One of the most important records made during the Washington talks, according to Pashinyan, is that the parties have started to communicate more directly and openly, presenting their concerns, reasons and grounds for mistrust.

“Many nuances have emerged which weren’t visible for the parties in the past, or weren’t recorded. I find the biggest specificity of the Washington talks to be the style of the conversation, a very open conversation took place. Often the sentences in the negotiations contain hidden meanings, and often it’s not easy to realize. At some point, these hidden meanings became lesser and the conversation began to be mutually more understandable. This is our perception,” Pashinyan said.