Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit Russia on May 23-25 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev.

May 22, 2023, 11:15 Armenia Security Council Secretary to visit Russia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Moscow, Grigoryan will participate in the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives Coordinating Security Affairs, Grigoryan’s office said in a statement.