Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic on May 21 in two directions, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement Monday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani military opened small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact.

The Armenian side did not suffer casualties.

The Defense Ministry said it notified the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command on the shooting.

As of 10:00, May 22, the situation in the line of contact was relatively stable.