Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

German chancellor urges North Korea to stop missile tests

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday urged North Korea to stop ballistic missile testing after visiting the fortified border between North and South Korea ahead of a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul, Reuters reports.

German chancellor urges North Korea to stop missile tests

German chancellor urges North Korea to stop missile tests

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scholz, who visited South Korea after the G7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima, called the missile tests a sign of the "still dangerous situation" on the Korean Peninsula.

“This is a threat to peace and security in this region," he stated at the military base after visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea.


     

Politics

The main factor curbing threats from Azerbaijan is the Defense Army, which performs the function of self-defense, and is made up only of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh

In response to the publications and threats about the demilitarization of Artsakh spread in the information field of Azerbaijan, the Union of Freedom Fighters of Artsakh has issued a statement.

All news from section

Armenia applies to International Court of Justice for 2nd time on illegal Azerbaijan checkpoint at Lachin corridor

Armenia has petitioned to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a second time after Azerbaijan installed a checkpoint on the motorway linking Armenia and Artsakh, news.am informs, citing First Channel News.

President Harutyunyan met with a group of relatives of soldiers perished during the 44-day war

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of relatives of soldiers perished during the 44-day war, accepting their proposal to hold a meeting, the Presidential Office stated.

Kremlin to announce possible Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in advance

The Kremlin has said that they will announce the possible meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in advance.

South Caucasus stability and peace ‘directly linked’ with Russian interests, says Lavrov at trilateral talks

Russia will do everything for the agreements aimed at stabilizing the situation in South Caucasus to be implemented, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said on May 19.

Armenian FM mentions “some progress” in peace talks with Azerbaijan

Some progress has been achieved in context of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization around several provisions of the possible peace treaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the beginning of the trilateral talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

South Caucasus stability and peace ‘directly linked’ with Russian interests, says Lavrov at trilateral talks

Russia will do everything for the agreements aimed at stabilizing the situation in South Caucasus to be implemented, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said on May 19.

Economy

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

All news from section

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Society

Environmental crisis of the Sarsang reservoir manifested by a sharp change in the microclimate, the drying up of springs and the loss of plant and animal species

In the conditions of the 158-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, since January 9, for 129 days Azerbaijan has been disrupting the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only high-voltage power transmission line passing through the territory under its control, Artsakh Republic InfoCenter informs.

All news from section

ICRC resumed the transfer of medical supplies through the Lachin Corridor

On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.

Siranush Sahakyan: European side is attempting to ensure Azerbaijani criminals’ exchange for Armenian POWs

The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.

Nine seriously-ill patients from Stepanakert transported to Yerevan

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.

Rally was held in Stepanakert. Participants demand to appoint Samvel Babayan as Artsakh State Minister

On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.

About 10,900 people lost their jobs and sources of income due to blockade

An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.

Azerbaijan completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days

Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.

Military

Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Artsakh

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.

All news from section

Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.

Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk. Armenian soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at an Armenian military position deployed in the direction of Sotk around 16:15, May 17.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.

Two Armenian servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike

On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The main factor restraining existential threats from Azerbaijan is the Defense army performing self- defense function and composed exclusively of citizens of Artsakh. Union of Freedom Fighters
German chancellor urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Armenia applies to International Court of Justice for 2nd time on illegal Azerbaijan checkpoint at Lachin corridor
Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights
US president to announce new $375-mln military aid package to Kiev
more news

Analytical

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, answered the questions of "Artsakhpress" regarding the effectiveness of the mediation negotiating strategy of the international actors and the international efforts for a political settlement of the conflict and, thereby, curbing the military ambitions of Azerbaijan.

What energy problems will cause the emtying of Sarsang ? Explains Minister

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

All news from section

Photos

"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

All news from section

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

All news from section

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

German chancellor urges North Korea to stop missile tests

All news from section

US president to announce new $375-mln military aid package to Kiev

US does not support Ukraine’s strikes on Russia — White House

G7 to restrict Russia's access to financial system — US official

Most Read

month

week

day

Search