German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday urged North Korea to stop ballistic missile testing after visiting the fortified border between North and South Korea ahead of a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul, Reuters reports.

May 22, 2023, 09:49 German chancellor urges North Korea to stop missile tests

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scholz, who visited South Korea after the G7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima, called the missile tests a sign of the "still dangerous situation" on the Korean Peninsula.

“This is a threat to peace and security in this region," he stated at the military base after visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea.