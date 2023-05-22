Armenia applies to International Court of Justice for 2nd time on illegal Azerbaijan checkpoint at Lachin corridor

Armenia has petitioned to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a second time after Azerbaijan installed a checkpoint on the motorway linking Armenia and Artsakh, news.am informs, citing First Channel News.

May 22, 2023, 09:10

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Until the final verdict on Armenia’s lawsuit, Armenia expects the (ICJ) to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan, demanding from the latter o ensure uninterrupted movement through the Lachin corridor.

The office of the representative of Armenia on international legal matters has raised the matter of Azerbaijan's irresponsibility at the European Court of Human Rights as well.

Azerbaijan not only does not implement the interim decisions of the ICJ, but also ignores the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

The Armenian side has submitted this fact to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, body overseeing the execution of the judgments.