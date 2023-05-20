US president to announce new $375-mln military aid package to Kiev

US President Joe Biden is set to announce another package of military aid to the Kiev government worth $375 million, the Politico newspaper said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The paper quoted US officials as saying that the announcement will be made after a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later this weekend on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan.

The package will include artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

According to the report, "the US and allies have supplied to Kiev [all this equipment] in the past."

In turn, the Reuters news agency reported that the United States would also provide Ukraine with additional projectiles for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.