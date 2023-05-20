President Harutyunyan met with a group of relatives of soldiers perished during the 44-day war

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of relatives of soldiers perished during the 44-day war, accepting their proposal to hold a meeting, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Answering the questions of the participants of the meeting, the President touched upon a number of issues related to internal and external developments.

The Head of the State emphasized the need for internal stability and mutual tolerance in these crisis conditions, highlighting the role of those present in this matter.