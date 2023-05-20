Artsakhpress

International

US does not support Ukraine’s strikes on Russia — White House

The US administration does not support Ukraine’s attacks on the territory that Washington recognizes as Russian, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: During a briefing in the G7 summit host city of Hiroshima, the US official was asked about guarantees that the Kiev government had offered to prove that it will not use the F-16 fighter jets to carry out operations on the territory of Russia.

"All of the capabilities that the United States has given to Ukraine come with the basic proposition that the United States is not enabling or supporting attacks on Russian territory. That will go for the support, for the provision of the F-16s by any party as well," he said.

"And the Ukrainians have consistently indicated that they are prepared to follow through on that," Sullivan added.


     

Politics

Kremlin to announce possible Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in advance

The Kremlin has said that they will announce the possible meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in advance.

South Caucasus stability and peace ‘directly linked’ with Russian interests, says Lavrov at trilateral talks

Russia will do everything for the agreements aimed at stabilizing the situation in South Caucasus to be implemented, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said on May 19.

Armenian FM mentions “some progress” in peace talks with Azerbaijan

Some progress has been achieved in context of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization around several provisions of the possible peace treaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the beginning of the trilateral talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

U.S. welcomes continued discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan ahead of Moscow foreign ministerial

The United States has welcomed the reports that Armenia and Azerbaijan are going to continue to engage in discussions and reiterated that peace is within reach and that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues.

Artsakh Republic President continues political consultations

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday met with the deputies of the Free Motherland- UCA faction of the National Assembly.

Economy

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Society

Environmental crisis of the Sarsang reservoir manifested by a sharp change in the microclimate, the drying up of springs and the loss of plant and animal species

In the conditions of the 158-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, since January 9, for 129 days Azerbaijan has been disrupting the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only high-voltage power transmission line passing through the territory under its control, Artsakh Republic InfoCenter informs.

ICRC resumed the transfer of medical supplies through the Lachin Corridor

On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.

Siranush Sahakyan: European side is attempting to ensure Azerbaijani criminals’ exchange for Armenian POWs

The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.

Nine seriously-ill patients from Stepanakert transported to Yerevan

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.

Rally was held in Stepanakert. Participants demand to appoint Samvel Babayan as Artsakh State Minister

On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.

About 10,900 people lost their jobs and sources of income due to blockade

An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.

Azerbaijan completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days

Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.

Military

Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Artsakh

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.

Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.

Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk. Armenian soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at an Armenian military position deployed in the direction of Sotk around 16:15, May 17.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.

Two Armenian servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike

On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Analytical

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Interview

What energy problems will cause the emtying of Sarsang ? Explains Minister

Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Photos

"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

US president to announce new $375-mln military aid package to Kiev

US does not support Ukraine’s strikes on Russia — White House

G7 to restrict Russia's access to financial system — US official

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to attend Hiroshima G7 summit, new sanctions against Russia expected - Reuters

