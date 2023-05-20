US does not support Ukraine’s strikes on Russia — White House

The US administration does not support Ukraine’s attacks on the territory that Washington recognizes as Russian, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: During a briefing in the G7 summit host city of Hiroshima, the US official was asked about guarantees that the Kiev government had offered to prove that it will not use the F-16 fighter jets to carry out operations on the territory of Russia.

"All of the capabilities that the United States has given to Ukraine come with the basic proposition that the United States is not enabling or supporting attacks on Russian territory. That will go for the support, for the provision of the F-16s by any party as well," he said.

"And the Ukrainians have consistently indicated that they are prepared to follow through on that," Sullivan added.