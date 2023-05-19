The Kremlin has said that they will announce the possible meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in advance.

May 19, 2023, 18:08 Kremlin to announce possible Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in advance

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Indeed, we will work on Eurasian integration issues next week. Both the Eurasian Economic Conference and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session will take place in Moscow. We expect both President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan to be in Moscow. We will inform about possible contacts in time,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked on prospects of an Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in Moscow, TASS reports.