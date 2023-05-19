Russia will do everything for the agreements aimed at stabilizing the situation in South Caucasus to be implemented, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said on May 19.

May 19, 2023, 15:42 South Caucasus stability and peace ‘directly linked’ with Russian interests, says Lavrov at trilateral talks

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at the trilateral meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Lavrov expressed hope that the talks will proceed in a constructive atmosphere and direct dialogue will enable to achieve additional results.

Lavrov offered to discuss trilaterally the entire circle of issues of normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan before continuing bilateral talks.

He said that the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are the roadmaps for achieving sustainable solutions.

“We’ve analyzed the situation around South Caucasus. We consider that there is no alternative to the agreements between our leaders. We in turn are interested in stability and peace in this region. This is directly linked with Russian interests. We will do everything for agreements aimed at stabilizing the situation to be implemented,” Lavrov said, expressing hope that the decisions will be respected by all other countries who are interested in regional presence.

Lavrov also mentioned the need for stabilizing the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and at the border, resolving the humanitarian issues, unblocking economic and transport connections and the work around the peace treaty text.