Armenian FM mentions “some progress” in peace talks with Azerbaijan

Some progress has been achieved in context of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization around several provisions of the possible peace treaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the beginning of the trilateral talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Some progress has already been achieved over several provisions of the possible peace treaty in context of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. There is some mutual understanding also in a number of other issues, including the unblocking of connection routes, delimitation and demarcation based on the Almaty Declaration,” FM Mirzoyan said.

The Armenian FM stressed the necessity for not allowing further escalations and the use of force, noting that Armenia is committed to all trilateral statements signed between the leaders.

“The Armenian side will engage in constructive work in these negotiations,” Mirzoyan said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan held U.S.-mediated foreign ministerial talks in Washington in early May.

On May 14, an EU-mediated Armenian-Azerbaijani summit was held in Brussels.