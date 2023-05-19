President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday met with the deputies of the Free Motherland-UCA faction of the National Assembly.

May 19, 2023, 13:56 Artsakh Republic President continues political consultations

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:The internal and external challenges facing Artsakh and the need to maintain internal stability in the current situation were on the discussion agenda, the presidential office reported.



Harutyunyan announced that he will listen to the views of all interested parties and discuss the proposals in the near future.



"At the end of the political consultations, decisions will be made that will make it possible to avoid an internal political crisis and not to undermine the foundations of statehood," the Artsakh leader noted.