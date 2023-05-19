On 18 May, the exhibition of the new collection of the Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts was opened in Stepankert Gallery.

May 19, 2023, 10:55 The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: 40 paintings were presented at the exhibition opened on the occasion of the International Day of Museums. Director of the Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts, Lusine Gasparyan in an interview with “Artsakhpress” expressed her belief that the exhibition symbolizes the revival of the museum.

"Shushi's painful loss, instead of despairing, pushed us to act and take new steps. Many paintings have remained in our 4 museums in Shushi. After the war it was hard to imagine how to start all over again, but we got together and started to work. With the support and initiative of the founder of museums, professor Grigory Gabrielyants, we started collecting paintings again. As a result we have managed to acquire 110 paintings," said L. Gasparyan.

She noted that they continue to implement informal educational programs, as well as organize joint exhibitions with the Artsakh Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic Lernik Hovhannisyan noted that the Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts has lost almost its entire collection; only 80 of the 648 paintings have been saved.