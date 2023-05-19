Ukraine's Zelenskiy to attend Hiroshima G7 summit, new sanctions against Russia expected - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Hiroshima summit this weekend, Reuters reported citing a Ukrainian security official.
The statement-proposal made by Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan at the sitting of the National Assembly is put among other proposals for overcoming the situation in and around Artsakh, which President Harutyunyan receives during political consultations.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday will pay a visit to Moscow, where the next round of discussions on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations will be held, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.
A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia is planned to take place on May 25 in Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday.
On May 17 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council during which the latest military-political developments around Artsakh and the issue of taking appropriate measures were on the discussion agenda, the Presidential Office stated.
If Armenia had signed the document on deploying a CSTO monitoring mission it would have gotten a more stable situation, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 16.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.
The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.
The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.
On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.
An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.
Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.
The blockade has created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN: availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability.
The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.
The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at an Armenian military position deployed in the direction of Sotk around 16:15, May 17.
There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.
On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.
Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.
