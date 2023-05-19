Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Artsakh

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the area of Berdashen village, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians working in a garden and from a grenade launcher in the direction of the Kashen mine.

The Armenian side has no casualties.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 10am Friday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.