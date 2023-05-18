On May 18, on the occasion of the International Day of Museums, an exhibition of Artsakh carpets entitled "Mystery of Artsakh carpets" was held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography.

May 18, 2023, 22:59 "The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet Exhibition Held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Zhanna Arstamyan, director of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography, noted that the museum has collected many carpets over the decades, which are stored in funds and there is a need to display them.

She noted that carpet weaving in Artsakh has been developed since ancient times, which is evidenced by the early carpet-weaving tools and comb-like beaters of bone called ktutich (2nd-1st millennia BC).

According to our interlocutor, the characteristic features of Artsakh carpets are fine taste, fabric density, and smoothness.

The event was also attended by Norayr Mkrtchyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic.