As a result of political consultations, the President will take appropriate decisions. Lusine Avanesyan

May 18, 2023, 17:27

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress'', Lusine Avanesyan, the spokesperson of Artsakh Republic President, said, responding to the statement of NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan at the plenary session of the National Assembly held on May 18. Arthur Tovmasyan proposed the President of the Republic to create a State Defense Committee and include in its membership Ruben Vardanyan and Samvel Babayan. According to Tovmasyan, if that model doesn't work, the president should either submit a resignation letter or submit a vote of confidence.

"I should note that since May 15, the President has started meetings and discussions with social and political circles. Arayik Harutyunyan is ready to listen to all forces and individuals concerned about the fate of the Artsakh Republic, to discuss all proposals and plans and. The Head of the State hopes that new opportunities for cooperation will be created in the atmosphere of mutual respect, which will serve the interests of the people of the Artsakh Republic," Lusine Avanesyan noted and added that as a result of political consultations, the President will take appropriate decisions, which will be duly informed to the public.