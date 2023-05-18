Armenia FM to pay visit to Moscow on Friday

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday will pay a visit to Moscow, where the next round of discussions on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations will be held, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: A bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a trilateral meeting, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, are planned.