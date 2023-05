A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia is planned to take place on May 25 in Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday.

May 18, 2023, 15:42 Moscow to host Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We received a proposal from the Russian side on holding a trilateral summit in Moscow under the mediation of the Russian President on May 25. And we have accepted the offer,” Pashinyan said.