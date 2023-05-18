The US Department of State has released the 2022 Religious Freedom Report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which presents the level of religious freedom in various countries and the current problems.

May 18, 2023, 09:59 US State Dept.: Turkey curtails rights of its religious minorities, including Armenians

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The report on Turkey states that although the country's constitution prohibits religious discrimination, the government continues to curtail the rights of the country’s Muslim and non-Muslim religious minorities, especially those not recognized by the government's interpretation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which includes only the followers of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Jews, and followers of the Greek Orthodox Church.

As per the report, the Turkish government continues to not recognize non-Muslim minority leadership or administrative structures such as the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Greek Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, and the Chief Rabbinate as legal entities, preventing them from buying or owning property or bringing claims in court.

Citing The Jerusalem Post, it is noted in the report that in January, pro-government Turkish media published an article stating that "Jewish influence" was involved in the "deportation of Armenians," referring to the Armenian Genocide after the First World War.

In March, a Turkish court acquitted three men accused of "insulting religious values" in 2021 after they were filmed dancing on the gates of an Armenian church in Istanbul and damaging a cross on them.

In April, a columnist of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul commented on to the swastika painted on the gate of an Armenian school in Istanbul, and noted the need to improve education about the Holocaust and other genocides throughout history.