The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.

May 17, 2023, 19:32 Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The health condition of the wounded paramedic is assessed as satisfactory and his life is not in danger.