Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk. Armenian soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at an Armenian military position deployed in the direction of Sotk around 16:15, May 17.

May 17, 2023, 17:24

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result an Armenian soldier was wounded.

Then the Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the ambulance which was evacuating the wounded soldier. The ambulance medic was wounded in the shooting, the defense ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said it will provide additional information on the condition of the wounded soldier and medic.