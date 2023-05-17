ICRC resumed the transfer of medical supplies through the Lachin Corridor

On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Eteri Musayelyan, the responsible of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC Artsakh office, told Artsakhpress.

"Discussions are underway with all decision-makers in order to resume the other activities, as well" added Musayelyan.