President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a session of the Security Council

On May 17 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council during which the latest military-political developments around Artsakh and the issue of taking appropriate measures were on the discussion agenda, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan, heads of law enforcement agencies made reports during the session.

President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to the heads of relevant structures towards ensuring the security of the Republic of Artsakh and the life-activity of the population.