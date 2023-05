At the moment, the halting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian movement is mainly due to the fact that the organization is in dialogue with all decision-makers regarding the need for some clarification of procedures. Zara Amatuni, the Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told NEWS.am.

May 17, 2023, 15:07 Humanitarian aid through Lachin corridor still suspended

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We hope that as a result of reaching an agreement, the organization will be able to resume its humanitarian work," added Amatuni.

The last time a medical patient was transferred to Armenia from Artsakh through the mediation of the ICRC was on April 29.