Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In another equally hopeless Turkish attempt to counter the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Attorney Bruce Fein, Counsel for Turkish Anti-Defamation Alliance, sent a lengthy letter to members of Congress on April 24, 2023, complaining about the statement Pres. Biden had issued earlier that day.

Fein is president of the law firm Bruce Fein & Associates in Washington, D.C. Over the years, he has worn many hats to support Turkey’s campaign against the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. He has been Resident Scholar for the Turkish Coalition of America, Resident Scholar at the Assembly of Turkish American Associations, columnist for the Turkish Times newspaper, consultant to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, commentator on Turkish television, and Counsel for Turkish Anti-Defamation Alliance.

Before I delve into the content of Fein’s letter, I would like to ask two basic questions:

1) Why did Fein complain about Pres. Biden only after he recognized the Armenian Genocide on April 24? Shouldn’t he have written his letter before the President issued his statement? I don’t know if Fein got paid for his letter as Counsel for Turkish Anti-Defamation Alliance. If he did, the Turkish Alliance wasted its money.

2) Why did Fein write to Members of Congress and not to Pres. Biden directly to complain about his April 24 statement? Fein’s letter is more than three years too late. The House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide on October 29, 2019 by a vote of 405 to 11, and the Senate recognized it on December 12, 2019 in a unanimous vote. Pres. Biden issued his first statement recognizing the Armenian Genocide on April 24, 2021. Where has Fein been since 2019 and 2021?

Turning to the content of Fein’s questionable letter, he shamelessly wrote that “Mr. Biden’s statement was bought and paid for by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).” Since Fein provided not a shred of evidence in his defamatory letter, the ANCA has the right to sue Fein for libel. The ANCA did not even endorse Biden for President. Nevertheless, Fein went on: “But in politics, truth is helpless when assaulted by lavish campaign contributions and votes…. The Armenian genocide lie persists because of the rich backing of ANCA and their bought political toadies. It is contemptible that Pres. Biden has stooped so low.”

Fein then goes on to make a number of false statements regarding the European Court of Human Rights, the United Nations, and several scholars, such as the controversial Prof. Bernard Lewis of Princeton University who had made conflicting statements on the Armenian Genocide. He was a recipient of the Ataturk International Peace Prize. The ANCA called him “an academic mercenary.”

Here is what Wikipedia reveals about Lewis:

“The first two editions of Lewis's The Emergence of Modern Turkey (1961 and 1968) describe the Armenian genocide as ‘the terrible holocaust of 1915, when a million and a half Armenians perished.’ In later editions, this text is altered to ‘the terrible slaughter of 1915, when, according to estimates, more than a million Armenians perished, as well as an unknown number of Turks.’ …The change in Lewis's textual description of the Armenian genocide and his signing of the petition against the Congressional resolution was controversial among some Armenian historians as well as journalists, who suggested that Lewis was engaging in historical negationism to serve his own political and personal interests…. In a 1995 civil proceeding brought by three Armenian genocide survivors, a French court censured Lewis' remarks under Article 1382 of the Civil Code and fined him one franc, and ordering the publication of the judgment at Lewis' cost in Le Monde. The court ruled that while Lewis has the right to his views, their expression harmed a third party and that ‘it is only by hiding elements which go against his thesis that the defendant was able to state there was no 'serious proof' of the Armenian Genocide.’”

There are many other claims by Fein in his letter such as: “the Genocide Convention excludes politically motivated killings.” Thus, Fein admits that Armenians were indeed massacred, but for political reasons!

By claiming that no court verdict has been issued regarding the Armenian Genocide, Fein must have forgotten about the death sentences issued by the Turkish Military Tribunal in Istanbul in 1919 against the masterminds of the Armenian Genocide.

Fein also distorted the exile of Ottoman leaders to Malta by the British in 1919 in order to try them for their crimes. Great Britain released the 144 Turks in exchange for 22 British prisoners, stating that one British prisoner is worth a shipload of Turks.

Finally, Fein’s ‘brilliant mind’ can be demonstrated by referring to his ridiculous article published on Nov. 25, 2022, in “The Hill,” suggesting that Congress “can end the war in Ukraine … by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO”!

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier


     

Politics

Armenian Prime Minister participates in 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 16.

Withdrawal from CSTO not on agenda now, says Armenian deputy FM

Armenia did discuss a possible withdrawal from the CSTO in the context of the September 2022 Azeri attack but eventually decided not to do so, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed on Tuesday.

Borrell: EU continues engagement towards lasting peace, security in South Caucasus

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he had a “good” exchange of views with Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting held in Brussels on Monday, news.am informs.

Russia hasn’t delivered armaments which Armenia ordered, and paid for

The armaments bought from Russia haven’t been delivered to Armenia, the Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said on May 16.

EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus – Josep Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Brussels.

‘Durable peace is possible’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Washington

The United States believes that the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are an important step forward, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on May 15 when asked on the Brussels-hosted summit.

EU leadership continues to ignore the legitimate rights and interests of the people of Artsakh. Artsakh MFA

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding Charles Michel's remarks following the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14, noting that both the content of the statement as a whole, as well as a number of points contained there indicate that the EU leadership continues to ignore the legitimate rights and interests of the people of Artsakh and is guided solely by their own geopolitical and short-term interests in the region to the detriment of the values of democracy and human rights declared by the European Union.

Economy

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Society

Siranush Sahakyan: European side is attempting to ensure Azerbaijani criminals’ exchange for Armenian POWs

The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.

Nine seriously-ill patients from Stepanakert transported to Yerevan

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.

Rally was held in Stepanakert. Participants demand to appoint Samvel Babayan as Artsakh State Minister

On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.

About 10,900 people lost their jobs and sources of income due to blockade

An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.

Azerbaijan completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days

Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.

Blockade created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN

The blockade has created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN: availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability.

During the blockade the movement of people decreased by 200 times

Before the blockade by Azerbaijan, an average of about 2,450 people were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that under normal conditions, the movement of people should have been about 367,500 entries and exits during these 150 days.

Military

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.

Two Armenian servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike

On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan accuses Artsakh of violating ceasefire

The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the units of the Defense Army of opening fire overnight May 11-12 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert, Askeran, Shushi and Kashatagh regions of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.

MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.

What energy problems will cause the emtying of Sarsang ? Explains Minister

Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

EU stops short of including ban on Russian pipe gas in 11th sanctions package — Politico

The EU expressed regret regarding the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia

Georgian Airways to resume direct flights to Russia from May 20

Moscow flatly refutes Paris’ allegations that Russia is dependent on China — Kremlin

