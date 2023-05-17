The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to name the West LA intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Granville Avenue "Republic of Artsakh Square," LAist reported.

May 17, 2023, 12:22 Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: This intersection was chosen because it's where Azerbaijan's Los Angeles consulate is located, City Council President Paul Krekorian's office said.

“Azerbaijan's dictator has explicitly threatened genocide and called for the expulsion of all Armenians from territories he claims, once again threatening the annihilation of the Armenian people in their ancient homeland,” Krekorian said in an emailed statement to LAist. “We have taken this action to affirm the solidarity of the people of Los Angeles with the people of Artsakh.”