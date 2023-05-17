Armenian Prime Minister participates in 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 16.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 16.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 16.
Armenia did discuss a possible withdrawal from the CSTO in the context of the September 2022 Azeri attack but eventually decided not to do so, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed on Tuesday.
European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he had a “good” exchange of views with Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting held in Brussels on Monday, news.am informs.
The armaments bought from Russia haven’t been delivered to Armenia, the Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said on May 16.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Brussels.
The United States believes that the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are an important step forward, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on May 15 when asked on the Brussels-hosted summit.
The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding Charles Michel's remarks following the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14, noting that both the content of the statement as a whole, as well as a number of points contained there indicate that the EU leadership continues to ignore the legitimate rights and interests of the people of Artsakh and is guided solely by their own geopolitical and short-term interests in the region to the detriment of the values of democracy and human rights declared by the European Union.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.
The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.
On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.
An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.
Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.
The blockade has created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN: availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability.
Before the blockade by Azerbaijan, an average of about 2,450 people were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that under normal conditions, the movement of people should have been about 367,500 entries and exits during these 150 days.
There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.
On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the units of the Defense Army of opening fire overnight May 11-12 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert, Askeran, Shushi and Kashatagh regions of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.
No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.
month
week
day