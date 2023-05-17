Armenian Prime Minister participates in 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 16.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Heads of State and Government, and heads of delegation from over 40 countries attended the event, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić welcomed the visiting leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others delivered remarks at the opening ceremony.

The Armenian Prime Minister participated in a roundtable discussion on democracy as part of the summit.

The summit is held May 16–17.