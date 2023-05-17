The EU expressed regret regarding the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia

The European Union expresses regret that Georgia did not join the European sanctions against the Russian aviation sector and restores air communication with the Russian Federation, "Interfax" informs, citing Peter Stano, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "The decision of the Georgian government causes concern on the way to joining the European Union, in terms of compliance with decisions in the field of foreign policy conducted by the EU," he said at the briefing.

Georgia followed about 40 percent of EU decisions on foreign policy and security, which, according to Stano, is not enough. This year, that figure was 31 percent.

"We are sorry about that," he added.

According to Peter Stano, this week the UN's specialized body, the International Civil Aviation Organization, contacted the Georgian authorities to discuss the topic of the Russian aviation sector and the safety of Russian aircraft.