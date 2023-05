Georgia’s flag-carrier Georgian Airways will resume direct flights to Russia from May 20, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the agency, Georgian Airways will to Moscow seven times a week.

Russia lifted a ban on direct flights to Georgia last week.