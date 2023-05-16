Withdrawal from CSTO not on agenda now, says Armenian deputy FM

Armenia did discuss a possible withdrawal from the CSTO in the context of the September 2022 Azeri attack but eventually decided not to do so, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I can’t recall the specific date [of the discussion], because it was discussed at the Security Council. I believe it happened in the period of the September developments. A decision was made not to make that step and continue working because there were issues that were later discussed in the CSTO summit. As you know, these works continue, and we have announced this. Soon there will be discussions on the situation in South Caucasus, and we will inform about it,” Safaryan said, adding that a withdrawal from the CSTO is not on the agenda of the Armenian government at this moment.

Safaryan said the situation is difficult, and as a CSTO member which has obligations, Armenia continues to hope that its steps and work will lead to some results.

“We still have that hope,” Safaryan said.

The Deputy FM mentioned that Armenia has numerously insisted that the CSTO ought to issue a political assessment on the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“These discussions could resume at some point,” he said.