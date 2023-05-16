Russia hasn’t delivered armaments which Armenia ordered, and paid for

The armaments bought from Russia haven’t been delivered to Armenia, the Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said on May 16.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at a press conference, Safaryan was asked to comment on Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan’s recent statement that Armenia has ordered and paid for Russian armaments but Russia is not delivering them.

“Indeed, the armaments didn’t reach Armenia, and the works in this direction continue. I don’t have anything else to add regarding this statement,” Safaryan said.