Russia hasn’t delivered armaments which Armenia ordered, and paid for

The armaments bought from Russia haven’t been delivered to Armenia, the Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said on May 16.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at a press conference, Safaryan was asked to comment on Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan’s recent statement that Armenia has ordered and paid for Russian armaments but Russia is not delivering them.

“Indeed, the armaments didn’t reach Armenia, and the works in this direction continue. I don’t have anything else to add regarding this statement,” Safaryan said.


     

Withdrawal from CSTO not on agenda now, says Armenian deputy FM

Armenia did discuss a possible withdrawal from the CSTO in the context of the September 2022 Azeri attack but eventually decided not to do so, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed on Tuesday.

The armaments bought from Russia haven’t been delivered to Armenia, the Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said on May 16.

EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus – Josep Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Brussels.

‘Durable peace is possible’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Washington

The United States believes that the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are an important step forward, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on May 15 when asked on the Brussels-hosted summit.

EU leadership continues to ignore the legitimate rights and interests of the people of Artsakh. Artsakh MFA

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding Charles Michel's remarks following the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14, noting that both the content of the statement as a whole, as well as a number of points contained there indicate that the EU leadership continues to ignore the legitimate rights and interests of the people of Artsakh and is guided solely by their own geopolitical and short-term interests in the region to the detriment of the values of democracy and human rights declared by the European Union.

Armenia’s top security official, NATO Deputies Committee members discuss regional security, partnership

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has met with NATO Deputies Committee members during a visit to Brussels.

Brussels summit was more substantive this time, says Deputy FM

The conversation in the May 14 trilateral Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel talks in Brussels was more substantive, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said at a press conference.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Siranush Sahakyan: European side is attempting to ensure Azerbaijani criminals’ exchange for Armenian POWs

The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.

Nine seriously-ill patients from Stepanakert transported to Yerevan

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.

Rally was held in Stepanakert. Participants demand to appoint Samvel Babayan as Artsakh State Minister

On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.

About 10,900 people lost their jobs and sources of income due to blockade

An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.

Azerbaijan completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days

Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.

Blockade created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN

The blockade has created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN: availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability.

During the blockade the movement of people decreased by 200 times

Before the blockade by Azerbaijan, an average of about 2,450 people were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that under normal conditions, the movement of people should have been about 367,500 entries and exits during these 150 days.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.

Two Armenian servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike

On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan accuses Artsakh of violating ceasefire

The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the units of the Defense Army of opening fire overnight May 11-12 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert, Askeran, Shushi and Kashatagh regions of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.

MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

What energy problems will cause the emtying of Sarsang ? Explains Minister

Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Moscow flatly refutes Paris’ allegations that Russia is dependent on China — Kremlin

G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps – Reuters

TRT: Erdogan gets 49.35% of votes, Kilicdaroglu garners 45% after counting of all ballots

G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine

