The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.

May 16, 2023, 13:06 Nine seriously-ill patients from Stepanakert transported to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The patients were taken to Armenia by ambulance, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, amid the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Over 100 patients have been deprived of the possibility to be transported to Armenia for crucial medical care since the ICRC stopped the medical evacuations and supply of medication to Artsakh on April 29.

25 of the 100 patients are in critical condition.