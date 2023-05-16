Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

The Armenian community of Turkey is disappointed with the results of the May 14 elections, according to outgoing Member of Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Paylan, an ethnic Armenian politician from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), represented Diyarbakır in the outgoing parliament. He was not running for parliament again in the May 14 elections because his party’s charter prohibits a politician from doing so for more than two consecutive times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having formed an alliance with what Paylan described as “nationalists and radicals” succeeded in garnering enough votes to secure a parliamentary majority. According to Paylan, this means that Turkey will become even more nationalistic, while a more nationalistic Turkey will normalize relations with Armenia with greater difficulties.

“We must not spare any effort in convincing Turkey to establish peace with Armenia,” Paylan told ARMENPRESS in Istanbul.

The politician said it’s important for democracy to develop in Turkey because “only a democratic country can resolve its issues with neighbors.”

Paylan said the results of the elections didn’t meet the expectations of the Armenian community in Istanbul.