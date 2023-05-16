Borrell: EU continues engagement towards lasting peace, security in South Caucasus

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he had a “good” exchange of views with Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting held in Brussels on Monday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Good exchange with FM Bayramov Jeyhun. Welcomed resumption of trilateral meetings hosted by the European Council president, discussed its outcomes & way forward and exchanged views on EU-Azerbaijan relations. The EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.