EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Brussels.

May 16, 2023, 12:16 EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus – Josep Borrell

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Good exchange with FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Welcomed resumption of trilateral meetings hosted by President of the European Council, discussed its outcomes & way forward and exchanged views on EU-Azerbaijan relations. The EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus,” Borrell tweeted.