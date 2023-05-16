‘Durable peace is possible’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Washington

The United States believes that the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are an important step forward, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on May 15 when asked on the Brussels-hosted summit.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Obviously, the U.S. was not a party to these talks. But as a follow-on to the talks that we hosted in Arlington, we continue to believe that these are important steps forward as we continue to find that a durable peace is possible between these two countries,” Patel said.