‘Durable peace is possible’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Washington

The United States believes that the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are an important step forward, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on May 15 when asked on the Brussels-hosted summit.
The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding Charles Michel's remarks following the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14, noting that both the content of the statement as a whole, as well as a number of points contained there indicate that the EU leadership continues to ignore the legitimate rights and interests of the people of Artsakh and is guided solely by their own geopolitical and short-term interests in the region to the detriment of the values of democracy and human rights declared by the European Union.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has met with NATO Deputies Committee members during a visit to Brussels.
The conversation in the May 14 trilateral Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel talks in Brussels was more substantive, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said at a press conference.
This is an ongoing work that ensures progress, and the parties will have an opportunity to meet once again in Brussels and discuss all the issues.
In Syunik Province, the European Union (EU) has provided an assistance of 55 million euros, with which they send a clear signal that they support Armenia and the territorial integrity of Armenia. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, news.am informs.
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan expressed their unequivocal commitment to the Almaty Declaration. This was stated by the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, following the talks in Brussels.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.
An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.
Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.
The blockade has created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN: availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability.
Before the blockade by Azerbaijan, an average of about 2,450 people were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that under normal conditions, the movement of people should have been about 367,500 entries and exits during these 150 days.
Armenian detainees were severely beaten at the military police of Azerbaijan. Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s (POWs) representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia, news.am informs.
The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs
There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.
On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the units of the Defense Army of opening fire overnight May 11-12 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert, Askeran, Shushi and Kashatagh regions of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.
No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.
