Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has met with NATO Deputies Committee members during a visit to Brussels.

May 16, 2023 Armenia's top security official, NATO Deputies Committee members discuss regional security, partnership

Grigoryan's office said in a readout that "issues relating to the regional security environment" were discussed.

“The Secretary of the Security Council presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh and the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, which contains risks of ethnic cleansing. Armen Grigoryan called on the international community to react to not allow the abovementioned. The Secretary of the Security Council also presented details on the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations in Washington D.C., and Brussels. He attached importance to the Armenian side’s commitment on normalizing relations with Turkey without preconditions. Issues of the development of Armenia-NATO bilateral partnership, namely the Individual Partnership Action Plan were discussed,” Grigoryan’s office said.