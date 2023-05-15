Rally was held in Stepanakert. Participants demand to appoint Samvel Babayan as Artsakh State Minister

On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to "Artsakhpress'', Samvel Babayan presented his vision of necessary measures to exit from the created difficult situation.

"The first refers to the defense sector. The creation of a professional army is a priority for that. The second refers to the restoration of demography, so we need to promote the birth rate. The third is to get the people out of the current socio-economic situation.

Artsakh must have a developing economy to have a future, "said S. Babayan, assuring that, if they get such an opportunity, they will start solving these problems within the first 100 days of the management.

Afterwards, the participants of the rally issued a statement demanding to appoint Babayan as Artsakh Minister of State.