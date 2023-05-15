G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps – Reuters

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations plan to tighten sanctions on Russia at their summit in Japan this week, with steps aimed at energy and exports aiding Moscow's war effort, Reuters reported citing officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: New measures announced by the leaders during the May 19-21 meetings will target sanctions evasion involving third countries, and seek to undermine Russia's future energy production and curb trade that supports Russia's military, according to the report.

Separately, U.S. officials also expect G7 members will agree to adjust their approach to sanctions so that, at least for certain categories of goods, all exports are automatically banned unless they are on a list of approved items.

The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.