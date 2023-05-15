Artsakhpress

Brussels summit was more substantive this time, says Deputy FM

The conversation in the May 14 trilateral Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel talks in Brussels was more substantive, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said at a press conference.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: President of the European Council Charles Michel said after the talks that there has been an understanding that further detainees would be released in the coming weeks.

Asked whether or not this means that the jailed Azeri soldiers who had trespassed into Armenia would get swapped with the Armenian captives held illegally in Azerbaijan, the Deputy FM said: “It was said very clearly, that there are many agreements on Armenian captives, and these agreements must be implemented. This was a direct message, and I don’t recall any mention of a swap. The call was simply about the previously reached agreements.”

Speaking about Michel’s mention of recognizing each other’s territorial integrity, the Armenian Deputy FM said that it refers to the borders that existed at the time of the Soviet Union’s collapse. “This is what it was about, and it is in line with the Almaty Declaration, he was simply reiterating that principle,” Hovhannisyan said at the press conference on Europe Day and the Armenia-EU relations. 

The meeting was mostly aimed at achieving progress with concrete steps, Hovhannisyan added. “And the issues announced by the President of the European Council shows that the conversation was more substantive.”


     

The conversation in the May 14 trilateral Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel talks in Brussels was more substantive, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said at a press conference.

EU diplomat hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will withdraw their troops

This is an ongoing work that ensures progress, and the parties will have an opportunity to meet once again in Brussels and discuss all the issues.

EU ambassador says they support Armenia's territorial integrity

In Syunik Province, the European Union (EU) has provided an assistance of 55 million euros, with which they send a clear signal that they support Armenia and the territorial integrity of Armenia. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, news.am informs.

Armenia, Azerbaijan confirm commitment to 1991 Almaty Declaration and each other’s respective territorial integrity

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan expressed their unequivocal commitment to the Almaty Declaration. This was stated by the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, following the talks in Brussels.

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow scheduled for May 19

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow is scheduled for May 19, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said in a briefing with reporters Friday, news.am informs.

“Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing”, Artsakh Ombudsman’s updated report

On May 11, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Putin not planning to hold talks with Armenian, Azeri leaders amid escalation, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amid new escalation between Yerevan and Baku, TASS reported on Thursday, citing Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

About 10,900 people lost their jobs and sources of income due to blockade

An estimated 10,900 people (including the cases of job retention) have lost their jobs and sources of income since December 12.

Azerbaijan completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days

Azerbaijan has completely or partialy discupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 85 days.

Blockade created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN

The blockade has created problems related to all four components of the right to food as defined by the UN: availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability.

During the blockade the movement of people decreased by 200 times

Before the blockade by Azerbaijan, an average of about 2,450 people were passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway in both directions on a daily basis, which means that under normal conditions, the movement of people should have been about 367,500 entries and exits during these 150 days.

Siranush Sahakyan: Armenian detainees in Baku are brutally beaten, medical assistance footage is staged

Armenian detainees were severely beaten at the military police of Azerbaijan. Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s (POWs) representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia, news.am informs.

Artsakh Health Ministry: Transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities, the supply of medicine to Artsakh stopped

The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has stopped since April 29, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs

Azerbaijan bars Red Cross patient transfers from Artsakh

Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in transferring patients from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia ever since it illegally set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on May 10.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

We know that the Azerbaijanis have invaded the sovereign territories of Armenia, and it is obvious that they have no intention of leaving. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, news.am informs.

Two Armenian servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike

On Friday morning two Armenian servicemen were wounded when the Azerbaijani armed forces used a UAV to bombard their position in Gegharkunik Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan accuses Artsakh of violating ceasefire

The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accusing the units of the Defense Army of opening fire overnight May 11-12 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert, Askeran, Shushi and Kashatagh regions of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

No significant Azeri ceasefire violations were recorded from 13:00 to 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an update after the heavy Azeri bombardments near Sotk.

MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is falsely accusing the Armenian military of planning an operation, the Armenian Defense Ministry warned on May 11.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

What energy problems will cause the emtying of Sarsang ? Explains Minister

Suren Galstyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic in an interview with "Artsakhpress" has referred to the current energy situation in the Republic, as well as the consequences of the emptying of the Sarsang reservoir and the possibilities of the alternative energy.

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Moscow flatly refutes Paris’ allegations that Russia is dependent on China — Kremlin

G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps – Reuters

TRT: Erdogan gets 49.35% of votes, Kilicdaroglu garners 45% after counting of all ballots

G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine

