In Syunik Province, the European Union (EU) has provided an assistance of 55 million euros, with which they send a clear signal that they support Armenia and the territorial integrity of Armenia. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, news.am informs.

May 15, 2023, 14:05 EU ambassador says they support Armenia's territorial integrity

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The "Russian aggression" against Ukraine has made people more united, and they are ready to fight for their values: democracy and the rule of law, and it is with that guidance they are moving forward in Armenia as well, where they have supported the reform process, Wiktorin said.

The respective progress in Armenia was ensured during a period of many challenges: covid, war, then snap elections, and until now there is a rather tense situation in the world, she added.

Reflecting on Sunday's meeting in Brussels between Armenian PM Nikol, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, and European Council President Charles Michel, the EU diplomat said they once again emphasize that the EU is committed and ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan on their way to finding a lasting and peaceful solution, which will not only ensure peace, but also guarantee stability in the region.